True North Acquires Wagner Stores

True North Energy has closed on the purchase of 15 fee-owned convenience retailing and petroleum assets from Wagner Shell Co. and its affiliates in the Green Bay, Wis., market. The transaction does not include Wagner’s wholesale fuel business.

This acquisition comes just three years after True North’s entry into Wisconsin, and as the Lyden family celebrates 105 years in business.

The Wagner Stores were owned by Mellissa Wagner and her family.

“The network of stores built by Howie and Melissa Wagner present a great opportunity for True North to expand our brand in Wisconsin, while adding excellent facilities to our portfolio,” said Mark Lyden, True North’s President and CEO.

Wagner Oil was originally founded in the 1950s by Harvey Wagner. Later in the 1970s, Howard (Howie) Wagner became involved and began building their first convenience stores. In 1984, Wagner Oil made the conversion to become a Shell Oil company and continued to grow the sale of Shell Oil gallons while building additional c-stores.

Melissa Wagner said the sale of the stores is bittersweet. She and Howie enjoyed building and operating the convenience stores, but Melissa knew the time was right to step away from the business and pursue other interests.

The newly acquired stores will continue to fly the Shell Fuel brand but the company will reimage the convenience stores to the truenorth brand, according to Lyden.

“True North will continue to provide area customers with quality products, exceptional service and competitive fuel prices, as we realize customers have a choice where they purchase their fuel and convenience items,” said Lyden.

True North Energy now offers fuel and convenience items at 186 company operated stores, in addition to supplying fuel to 300 Shell, BP, Amoco, Marathon and Arco branded dealers. The company has an ever-growing footprint with stores primarily located in the Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, Youngstown, Detroit, Traverse City and Green Bay markets.

John Wagner and family will continue to own Wagner Oil Company’s Wholesale Fuel and Transportation businesses, which were not part of the transaction.

American Business Brokers & Advisors provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Wagner Oil, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential process and negotiation of the deal. The transaction was managed by Terry Monroe, President.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.