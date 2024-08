Pringles has unveiled its new Mexican Street Corn-flavored chips. These ingeniously shaped Pringles Mexican Street Corn potato crisps are extremely light, crispy and never greasy. Each crisp is bursting with roasted spices, citrus zest, and a kick of cayenne pepper. With the convenient can, it’s easy to turn up the flavor and fun among family and friends. Pringles Mexican Street Corn is available now exclusively at 7-Eleven while supplies last.

Kellanova

www.kellanova.com