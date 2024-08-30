Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies

As the crisp air of fall approaches, Otis Spunkmeyer has introduced its latest seasonal treat: the Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookie. This delectable fusion of warm pumpkin spice and rich chocolate chips embraces the essence of autumn in every bite. Giving operators more variety for their cookie-loving customers, the Otis Spunkmeyer Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookie is the brand’s third frozen cookie dough flavor innovation in 2024. This new treat is Ideal for c-stores, supermarkets and restaurants looking to attract customers with a limited-time seasonal offering.

Aspire Bakeries

www.aspirebakeries.com