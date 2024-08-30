Twice Daily, White Bison Bring Back Fall Flavors

Customers can now find a number of seasonal coffee options from White Bison and foodservice additions from Twice Daily.

Twice Daily-owned White Bison Coffee has revealed the new fall flavors it has added to its lineup this year, in addition to new deals and foodservice additions.

White Bison Coffee fall offerings:

White Bison introduced the Pumpkin Cookie Frappe, a blended drink with rich pumpkin pie sauce and warm spices, which the company noted is complemented with vanilla and is available as a cream of coffee frappe.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back and available hot or iced. Customers can enjoy the fan-favorite drink of espresso and milk, which has the classic flavor of pumpkin pie sauce made from real pumpkin. It is topped with fresh whipped cream and a blend of warm spices to kickstart the autumn season.

Customers can also indulge in the new Vanilla Shaken Espresso with Pumpkin Soft Whip. This iced drink includes a frothy shaken espresso infused with aromatic notes of vanilla bean and is loaded on top with a layer of pumpkin soft whip.

Breakfast saw new additions with Bagel Sandwiches, available now at White Bison. Offerings include a bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich, sausage, egg and cheese bagel sandwich or Turkey BLT.

Twice Daily fall offerings:

Football fans can find the new Titans Burger, filled with BBQ sauce, crispy onion rings and crunchy bacon.

Another new burger addition is the Jalapeno Ranch Burger, which is full of zesty ranch and jalapeños topped with spicy pepper jack cheese. On top of the two specialty burgers, the chain also offers a Classic Burger with tangy mustard, pickles and melted American cheese.

Customers can complete their orders with a new side option of Onion Rings, which are now available at all Twice Daily stores and through Made to Order.

White Bison Coffee offers specialty coffee that is directly sourced and crafted with care. White Bison’s meticulously curated café menu features a range of beverages from pour-over coffee and nitro cold brew to fine hot teas.

White Bison Coffee currently has 15 locations in the middle Tennessee area — including standalone locations in the Nashville — and four locations in the north Alabama market.

Locally owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, Twice Daily has served middle Tennessee communities since 2011 and expanded to the north Alabama market in 2019.