Wawa Announces Return of ‘Cheers to Classrooms’ Initiative

For two weeks in September, school staff can grab a free any size hot coffee from Wawa stores in the Mid-Atlantic.

Wawa has announced the return of its “Cheers to Classrooms” initiative, which celebrates teachers and school staff with free any size hot coffee from Sept. 2 – 15. The offer is available in its Mid-Atlantic operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Wawa launched the initiative at its Alabama and Florida stores earlier in August.

To redeem the offer, teachers and school staff simply need to inform the associate at the register that they are a member of a local school system. The offer is valid in-store only, not on the Wawa App and delivery services.

“As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we’re delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of September,” said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations, Wawa. “We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community.”

Wawa currently operates 1,060 locations across the U.S., and each store offers a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and pizza, an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.