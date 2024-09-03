7-Eleven Launches Coca-Cola, Oreo-Flavored Slurpee

The ambitious new flavor is available in participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores now.

7-Eleven has introduced a bold new Slurpee flavor: Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar, exclusively available at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations across the U.S. The unexpected flavor combination caps off the company’s signature Slurpee season.

The new Slurpee release is inspired by Coca-Cola and Oreo’s upcoming launch of two limited-time treats: Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar and the Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie. The Slurpee drink is an exciting spin on the fan-favorite Coca-Cola Slurpee, combining the classic taste of Coca-Cola with hints of Oreo sandwich cookies.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Coca-Cola and Oreo to create a one-of-a-kind Slurpee drink experience that delights and excites our consumers,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault and proprietary beverage) at 7-Eleven. “We’re bringing together the snack aisle and the Slurpee drink machine to give everyone a reason to head to our stores for a delicious, unforgettable moment.”

To celebrate the partnership, one Dallas-area 7-Eleven store will host a unique tasting experience: The Besties Restie Stop. Customers can visit the 7-Eleven store at 13635 Preston Rd in Dallas on Sept. 14 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time to taste the Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Slurpee drink, with the event also featuring limited edition Slurpee collectibles like cups with a Slurpee dollop lid and “bestie” straws.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.