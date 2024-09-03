Enmarket Raises $28,000 for United Way

Enmarket recently announced a donation of $28,227 to nine different United Way organizations across three states. Most of that total came from Enmarket customers contributing to an in-store round-up campaign, with the company headquarters contributing the final $5,000.

“We are proud that 110 locations participated in this fundraising drive, where customers had the option to round up their purchase, with the change going to United Way,” said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket. “Enmarket, as part of the Colonial Group family of companies, has a long history of supporting United Way, and this drive was an effective and fitting way to continue that tradition.”

“The donations will be used at the discretion of each of the recipient United Ways,” added Clements.

The donations were distributed to United Way groups in the communities of the stores where the funds were raised. Those organizations and the cities in which they are headquartered are:

Greater Valdosta United Way (Valdosta, Ga.)

Trident United Way (North Charleston, S.C.)

United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County (Asheville, N.C.)

United Way of Central Georgia (Macon, Ga.)

United Way of Coastal Georgia (Brunswick, Ga.)

United Way of South Central Georgia (Tifton, Ga.)

United Way of Southeast Georgia (Statesboro, Ga.)

United Way of the Coastal Empire (Savannah, Ga.)

United Way of the Lowcountry (Beaufort, S.C.)

“Enmarket’s support is a testament to the power of community collaboration,” said Kimberly Waller, president and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire. “These funds will greatly enhance our ability to provide essential services to those in need, and we are incredibly grateful for their generosity.”

Enmarket’s commitment to United Way is a natural extension of its parent company Colonial Group’s long-standing support of the organization through employee contributions matched by the company.

Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 132 convenience stores, including 32 Eatery and 40 Eatery Express locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company also operates 10 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry’s Giant Subs, Baldino’s, and 26 Marketwash car washes.