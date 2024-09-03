Football-Themed Gummy Candy

Haribo has launched its latest innovation, HARIBO Football Mix, just in time for the start of football season. Haribo’s first-ever football-themed treats will kick taste buds into high gear with six new gummy shapes and the classic fruity flavors that have made Haribo a fan favorite: Pineapple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Lemon, Orange, and Apple. Football Mix features Haribo’s irresistibly chewy and pillowy textures in double-layered shapes that are iconic to the sport: a jersey, helmet, cleat, trophy, and football, of course. Haribo’s Football Mix is available now at retailers nationwide while supplies last.

Haribo

www.haribo.com