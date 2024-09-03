Foxtrot to Reopen First Location Since Unexpected Closure

After closing its doors in April, the retailer is back with its first reopened site in Chicago.

Chicago-based Foxtrot — which closed unexpectedly in April under former parent company Outfox Hospitality — is being revived by its co-founders. The company just announced that it will reopen its first location in Chicago’s Gold Coast on Sept. 5 with an expanded coffee selection and reimagined foodservice program.

Foxtrot Café & Market revealed in a recent statement that it is taking its café experience to the next level with an expanded, full-day menu featuring breakfast, lunch and afternoon offerings. Its signature breakfast tacos will remain a staple, and the new menu introduces made-fresh-daily panini sandwiches, salads and bowls for lunch, alongside an assortment of freshly baked cookies.

Leading the coffee service are exclusive blends, such as The Milk Man Blend and Early Train Espresso, crafted specifically for Foxtrot cafés. Foxtrot will continue to offer retail bean and CPG selections from longtime Chicago roasters and partners, including Metric and Kyoto Black.

“Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot’s founding principle: taking the ingredients we’re passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors and making them a special part of our day — and yours — every day,” said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola.

The stores will also reintroduce customer favorites like signature gummies and gummy mixes, along with its highly curated market featuring the best new products from small and local makers, alongside innovative brands in CPG offerings.

Foxtrot is also offering exciting promotions to celebrate the grand opening. On Sept. 5, customers can enjoy a free coffee from 6-10 a.m. along with complimentary samples of the new cookies and berry chai refresher. Then, on Sept. 6, Foxtrot will host a happy hour starting at 3 p.m., featuring $4 local draft pours and $7 wine pours until close.

The company has plans to open more Foxtrot locations in Chicago and Dallas through 2025.

The reintroduced Foxtrot Café & Market is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a carefully curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond.