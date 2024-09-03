Make Lifelong Connections at CStore Momentum

CStore Momentum, formerly known as the Young Executives Organization (YEO) Conference, has long been a hub for like-minded young professionals in the c-store space. Taking place from Sept. 18 – 20 in Fort Worth, Texas, this year’s agenda is packed with valuable networking opportunities and chances to meet with executives from host retailer Yesway.

“CStore Momentum provides emerging leaders in the convenience store industry with a unique opportunity to network with peers who share similar challenges and opportunities as they navigate their careers — whether within the industry or in the context of a family business,” said CStore Decisions Editor-in-Chief Erin Del Conte. “With a range of activities, including an optional charity initiative, networking receptions, store tours and interactive workshops, next-generation leaders will have abundant opportunities to connect with fellow young executives throughout the conference. Sometimes, those connections turn into lifelong friendships.”

Charity Opportunity

Giving back is a huge part of convenience store culture. Therefore, on the first day of the conference, attendees will get the chance to volunteer at the Tarrant Area Food Bank Distribution Center, which plays a crucial role in inspecting, sorting and repacking donated food products, which are then distributed to partner organizations across a 13-county area.

The activity will serve as both a benefit to the community, as well as an opportunity to bond with other peers in attendance. Transportation to the food bank from the host hotel will be provided.

After the charity outing, attendees will then be able to foster these relationships at the event’s welcome reception, taking place at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Roundtable Discussions

Conversation is always the first step in cultivating a healthy professional relationship. To speed up that process, CStore Momentum will feature a roundtable discussion for retailers in attendance, where they will get the chance to connect with like-minded individuals to discuss some of the industry’s most pressing matters.

Attendees can pick the topic or topics they would like to discuss, which include:

Managing Up

Workplace Evolution

Failing Forward

Generation Next

Each topic was specifically cultivated to create an open discussion about industry-specific concerns.

Networking Breaks

Over the following two days, the conference will feature ample opportunities to connect with fellow attendees during meals and coffee breaks, including three dedicated networking breaks, each 30 minutes long. In addition to the breaks, the event will also feature a networking reception at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 19.

More information about the event can be found here. To register for CStore Momentum, click here.