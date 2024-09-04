Buc-ee’s to Open First Location in Arkansas

Buc-ee’s has officially announced that it will open its first Arkansas location in Benton, located just southeast of Little Rock. The announcement was made during a high school football game, which featured a message from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Buc-ee’s is coming to Arkansas and Saline County, right in the heart of our state, will be its home,” said Sanders.

Audacy reported that Benton Mayor Tom Farmer is excited for the new project, with construction set to begin once the final permit is approved.

“Yes folks it’s official and we are the proud recipients of Buc-ee’s,” read a Facebook post from the city of Benton. “We are so proud and honored that they picked us!! We can’t wait for construction to begin.”

The new site comes as no surprise to Benton residents, as they have been receiving updates for months while the details were being ironed out between the company and the city, according to KNWA News.

In typical Buc-ee’s fashion, the store is set to stand at 75,000 square feet, with over 100 pumps and 225 employees. The store will feature amenities like the company’s signature Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky, Buc-ee’s-themed merchandise and much more.

Buc-ee’s currently operates 61 travel centers throughout Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Colorado and Alabama, with several new locations slated to open in the near future.