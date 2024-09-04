CITGO to Host Emergency Preparedness Community Event

The company will help train 50 students at this two-day event.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. recently announced that it will host its first Corporate Foam and Tank Fire School in Corpus Christi, Texas. Approximately 50 students will receive specialized training focused on emergency preparedness and fire safety.

Organized and hosted by CITGO, the two-day program takes place Sept. 4 – 5 at the RTFC (Refinery Terminal Fire Company) Training Academy.

Guest instructors from Williams Fire and Hazard Control and fire protection engineers from SenezCo will cover the latest advancements in fire protection and safety protocols. Day one kicks off on with comprehensive classroom sessions focused on tank design, fixed fire protection systems, type II and III applications, pre-planning and special hazards.

On the second day, participants will apply their classroom knowledge in real-world scenarios led by professionals, including a PFAS-free foam demonstration with low application rates, a large water flow demonstration, gasoline/kerosene burns and hands-on training exercises.

“Gathering the experts and industry professionals to test the new non-PFAS foam is critical for the safety of our people, our facilities and our communities,” said Shane Moser, CITGO Vice President Health, Safety, Security and Environment, “But we’re also here to learn from each other, collaborate and understand how to apply industry best practices at our respective locations.”

The event will welcome guests from the South Portland, Maine, Fire Department; Braintree, Mass., Fire Department; Naval Air Station Corpus Christi; and other local municipalities and emergency response services. Guests from Valero, Phillips 66, Flint Hills and Buckeye Pipeline will join to learn and promote collaboration among experts in the petroleum industry.

“Our industry is no stranger to working together in emergencies,” continued Moser, “and making this fire school available to additional emergency responders is one way we can contribute towards the safety of more people and communities and the surrounding environment.”

CITGO Petroleum Corp. is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants.