Dessert-Inspired Reese’s Cup

Reese’s has introduced its new Reese’s Chocolate Lava Big Cup. The new dessert-inspired offering provides Reese’s fans with a rich experience in the form of an extra layer of ooey-gooey, chocolatey filling. Emulating the decadence of the center of a chocolate lava cake, the new offering gives a rich and gooey eating experience that complements the iconic chocolate and peanut butter combination that fans know and love. Reese’s Chocolate Lava Big Cup is available now in standard and king sizes at retailers nationwide.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com