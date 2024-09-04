Love’s Adds NFL Workwear to In-Store Offerings

The retailer partnered with Buffalo Outdoors to introduce the new line.

Love’s Travel Stops recently announced a new partnership with durable workwear outfitter Buffalo Outdoors to produce high-visibility workwear featuring logos and designs of all 32 NFL teams. The line includes work vests, safety t-shirts, sweatshirts, snapback hats, trucker hats, knit hats and more.

NFL high-visibility hat prices start at $19.99 and other safety gear ranges from $24.99 to $59.99.

“Safety and team pride go hand in hand with our new collection of Buffalo Outdoors NFL high-visibility workwear,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising at Love’s. “We’re proud to offer diverse options that combine functionality with fan loyalty. This partnership allows our customers to represent their favorite NFL teams while adhering to safety standards on the job. We’re excited to bring this innovative line to stores and continue supporting our customers on their journeys.”

Each Love’s store will sell merchandise for the two franchises closest to the location’s market. Fans traveling outside their team’s region can simply scan the QR code in stores and order gear for any NFL franchise in a variety of sizes and have it shipped at Love’s.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, Love’s operates 649 stores in 42 states.

