Royal Farms Opening New North Carolina Location

The new store comes as part of the retailer's plans to enhance its footprint in the state.

Royal Farms has announced that it will open its latest store in Columbia, N.C., on Sept. 23. The new location represents a strategic expansion of the Royal Farms brand in the region, the retailer noted in a statement, as it brings its high-quality products and friendly service to even more customers in the Tar Heel State.

“The Columbia store was designed to provide a convenient and welcoming experience for all visitors,” the statement continued. “Customers can expect to find a wide range of offerings, including Royal Farms’ world-famous fried chicken, freshly brewed coffee, custom-built sandwiches and an extensive selection of snacks and beverages.”

The store will be open 24 hours a day, ensuring that customers will always have an option for quality food and convenience, no matter when.

This new store in Columbia is part of Royal Farms’ ongoing commitment to growing its footprint in North Carolina. With locations already established in Kinston, New Bern, Lumberton, Wilson, Grandy, Greenville and Plymouth, the company is dedicated to serving more communities across the state.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion in North Carolina with the opening of our Columbia store,” said Kim Kneipp, district leader at Royal Farms. “Our goal is to bring the best in fresh food, coffee and convenience to more communities, and this new location allows us to better serve the people of Columbia and the surrounding areas.”

To celebrate its arrival in Columbia, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.