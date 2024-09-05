Diving Into Salty, Healthy Snack Trends

C-stores are updating their snack aisles to keep pace with consumer demands as salty and healthy snack trends expand, despite ongoing inflation.

The snack category continues to thrive with growth and innovation, even as inflation remains a concern and consumer snacking preferences evolve.

The salty and healthy snack segments in particular are rapidly gaining attention from consumers as they continue to search for the next big snack trend.

Within the salty segment, crackers and potato chips are popular across all age groups, while on the better-for-you front, fruits are more popular with shoppers aged 18-34 (67%) and 35-54 (71%) than with older demographics, according to 84.51°’s “Consumer Digest: Snacking Trends May 2024.”

Other healthy or salty snacks that shoppers report eating are tortilla chips (57%), popcorn (57%), vegetables (48%), nuts (54%), yogurt (51%), pretzels (44%) and granola bars (43%). The report also found that compared to one year ago, 31% of respondents are buying more healthy/better-for-you snacks, 27% are checking ingredients more and 12% are buying more organic/natural snacks. Customers mentioned avoiding high-fructose corn syrup (49%), artificial sweeteners (40%), hydrogenated oils/trans fats (34%) and sugar (34%) when buying snacks.

With these evolving snacking habits in mind, c-store retailers are prioritizing the reset of their snack aisles to stay ahead of new trends.

Salty Snack Sales

Within the salty snack category, potato chips remain the top pick for consumers. For the 52 weeks ending June 16, potato chips earned $2.43 billion in dollar sales, resulting in a 6.3% increase, according to Chicago-based market research firm Circana. The unit sales for potato chips stayed steady, with only a 0.4% increase for the same period.

Pretzels, too, saw an increase in dollar sales. Pretzels reached $381 million in dollar sales, a 4.6% increase for the 52 weeks ending June 16, per Circana. However, pretzels’ unit sales decreased by 3% for that same time frame, which could be caused by the 7.8% increase in the price per unit.

“I believe unit sales will continue to go down if retail continues to increase,” said Mike Jackson, category manager for High’s, which has 59 stores in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania. “I think the retails on some items have hit their breaking point. Even nationally known brands have taken a hit in unit sales due to the ever-increasing retails.”

Regardless of inflation, new trends are making their way into convenience stores.

“We are seeing a lot of new flavors in the salty snack category. Spicy and fiery flavor profiles are still expanding,” said Jackson. “There have also been some interesting flavor limited-time offers that have come out this year.”

Additionally, consumers are still looking for the opportunity to save money while purchasing their snacks.

“While customers are still willing to spend money on snacking, they are more intentional about their purchases,” said Alyssa Noreen, category merchant for GetGo, operator of approximately 270 locations across five states. “We need to be able to deliver the products they are asking for at a value to maintain that loyalty and secure future purchases.”

Jackson, as well, mentioned that customers are looking for deals. “Items such as chips have become so expensive, customers are looking for smaller packages and lower retails to satisfy their cravings,” he said.

Better-For-You Snacking Trends

Healthy snacks, however, have been seeing some mixed results regarding sales.

Granola bars reached $65.5 million in dollar sales, a 6.9% decrease for the 52 weeks ending June 16, noted Circana. The unit sales for granola bars also declined 13.1% for the same period.

“Healthy snacks, which generally had a slightly higher retail anyhow, have seen quite a decrease in units so far in 2024,” said Jackson. “I expect the unit decrease to continue in 2025 unless manufacturers figure out a way to lower prices.”

On the bright side, other healthy snacks are seeing growth in sales at c-stores. Fruit rolls/bars/snacks earned $300 million in dollar sales, resulting in a 7.9% increase for the 52 weeks ending June 16, according to Circana.

Nutritional/intrinsic health value bars also saw an 8.3% increase in dollar sales and a 2.2% increase in unit sales for the 52 weeks ending June 16, noted Circana.

Once GetGo began to evaluate its healthy snack offerings, it started to see growth in sales.

“In 2023, we remerchandised our bar/breakfast set to dive deeper into the theme of better-for-you,” said Noreen. “Some of those items are doing really well. The right assortment in that set will be the key to growth.”

At High’s, Jackson has also seen the flavor innovation trend trickle into the healthy snack category.

“There have also been some interesting flavor additions to the perceived healthy product lines. The new Pringles Harvest Blends lineup would be an example of this,” said Jackson.

To keep salty and healthy snack sales growing, retailers are doubling down on bringing in new and innovative snacks for consumers to try.

GetGo has been leaning into its private-label snacks and introducing new ones when possible.

“In 2023 alone, we launched GetGo-branded snacks, and they’ve quickly become customers’ favorite and top-selling items in the assortment. We are also completing macro store resets to better allocate space to sales throughout the store. For example, many stores will gain space for the salty category on the warehouse side,” explained Noreen.

High’s is trying to combat lost sales due to inflation. The convenience store chain has begun bundling snacks with beverages to offer reduced retail across two of its most popular categories.

“We have also looked at some smaller packages to keep retails down as much as possible,” said Jackson. “Some items that have become too expensive have just been removed from our sets and replaced with lower-retail items.”

All in all, as long as flavors and products continue to be introduced in the healthy and salty categories, inflation will not stop these snacks from seeing even more growth going into 2025.

“Categories like healthy and salty snacks are inundated with new brands. Some of these are true winners and contributing positively to the growth of the categories. Retail strategies need to find the balance between proven brands and brands that are offering something new and eye-catching,” said Noreen.