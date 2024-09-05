Marathon Recognized for Energy Efficiency by EPA

Six of the company's facilities were recognized for being among the most energy efficient in their nationwide peer groups.

Marathon Petroleum was recently awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with 2024 Energy Star certifications for five of its refineries and one of its office buildings. The recognition not only honors these locations for energy efficiency in the top 25% of their peer groups, but it also marks the fifth consecutive year that all six have received certifications in the same year.

Canton, Ohio, refinery — 19th consecutive certification (every year refineries have been eligible)

Garyville, La., refinery — 19th consecutive certification

Robinson, Ill., refinery – seventh consecutive certification; 10th overall

St. Paul Park, Minn., refinery — sixth consecutive certification; seventh overall

Anacortes, Wash., refinery — fifth consecutive and overall certification

San Antonio, Texas, office building — fifth consecutive certification; ninth overall

This year’s honors reflect performance throughout 2023. To qualify for certification, refineries must achieve energy efficiency that is superior to 75% of similar facilities across the country based on the Solomon Energy Intensity Index as well as meet strict requirements for environmental compliance. Additionally, a licensed professional engineer must verify the accuracy of their certification applications.

“Improving the energy performance of our nation’s industrial plants is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Cindy Jacobs, chief of the Energy Star Commercial & Industrial Branch.

According to the EPA, Energy Star-certified plants use less energy than similar plants, emit fewer greenhouse gas emissions and are less expensive to operate than their peers on an energy basis. Since refineries became eligible for Energy Star certification in 2006, Marathon has earned more certifications than all other refining companies combined.

Commercial buildings also must achieve energy efficiency in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide to become certified. This amounts to a score of 75 or higher as calculated by the Energy Star Portfolio Manager, EPA’s online tool for measuring and tracking energy use. Building certification applications also must be verified by either a licensed professional engineer or a registered architect.

Data from the 659,000-square-foot office building that serves Marathon’s workforce in San Antonio resulted in a score of 80, which earned this year’s certification.