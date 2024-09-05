TA Raises Almost $300,000 for Trucker Charities

TravelCenters of America (TA) raised nearly $300,000 for two non-profits — the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) and TAT, formerly Truckers Against Trafficking — in two separate fundraisers this summer.

An annual charity golf event held in August was TA’s most successful event ever, raising nearly $200,000 that will be distributed evenly between the two non-profits.

SCF, which provides financial assistance to professional drivers out of work due to illness or injury will receive an additional $89,000 from funds collected during a register Round Up campaign held in June and July at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations.

“We are deeply grateful for the entire TA team for their continued support and generosity. Their commitment to support and promote our programs significantly amplifies our efforts to assist truck drivers in need,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy, SCF. “This long-time collaboration not only highlights the spirit of community within the trucking industry, but also provides essential support to our drivers, ensuring they receive the help they need while on the road. Thank you, TA, for being a steadfast partner in our mission.”

“This outstanding contribution furthers the important work of fighting human trafficking in our communities. The truck stop industry plays a critical role in that protective force, and TA leads by example and action,” said Esther Goetsch, executive director, TAT. “In addition to raising awareness through events like these, TA trains their employees annually and displays posters in the restrooms at TA locations that serve as a resource for victims. TA is an instrumental ally against one of the most significant human rights violations of our time.”

“Thank you to our many guests, vendor partners, franchisees and team members who have been so generous with their time and support for SCF and TAT,” said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. “These organizations have an immense impact on the trucking community, and we are committed to continuing our support of their important work.”

TravelCenters of America, part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in over 300 locations across 44 states.