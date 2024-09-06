Love’s Donates $378,000 in Honor of 60th Year of Business

The funds will distributed to schools or school districts in five states where Love's operates.

Love’s Travel Stops was founded 60 years ago in Watonga, Okla. That vision has now grown to nearly 650 locations across the U.S.

Now, in honor of its legacy, the retailer has committed to donating $6,000 to schools or school districts in each of the 63 cities in which it operates country stores. The initiative spans five states and totals $378,000. Local leaders and store team members in Oklahoma, Kansas, Utah, Colorado and Arizona selected the local school/district recipients.

“On behalf of El Reno Public Schools and El Reno High School, thank you for considering us and donating to us as it will go a long way to help us have a great, successful school year,” said Tim Pounds, Oklahoma’s El Reno High School Principal. “I know our kids enjoy getting out and being able to get their snacks, gas and everything from Love’s. We really appreciate this donation and Love’s in our community.”

Love’s noted that impacting future generations of youth nationwide through education is a passion and a primary pillar of community giving for the company.

“(Love’s) core values of innovative thinking, a strong work ethic and perseverance to pursue all opportunities and pushing boundaries of what is possible are key attributes for tomorrow’s leaders,” the retailer wrote in a statement.

“In honor of our 60th anniversary we wanted to show our appreciation to the steadfast loyalty our customers and these communities have shown our country stores,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “Six decades ago, in one of our newspaper advertisements for the first store, my dad included this short phrase ‘fuels for the future.’ Fast forward to today, and the start of a new school year, and we hope these funds will play a small part in fueling future generations of youth.”

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s currently employs nearly 40,000 people across North America and Europe.