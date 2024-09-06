Pizza Program for Retailers

Prendisimo, part of McLane Fresh, revolutionizes convenience store pizza service with its high-quality, taste-tested ingredients. This freezer-to-oven pizza ensures minimal waste and controlled margins while offering consumers a hot and quality meal. The program simplifies the implementation process by testing and providing support for optimal equipment, requiring minimal training and delivering consistent quality.

Additionally, operators can receive comprehensive support, including food sanitation, marketing materials and point-of-sale information. Whether starting from scratch or integrating existing systems, Prendisimo offers a customizable, turnkey solution for convenience store operators.

McLane Co.

www.mclaneco.com