Rutter’s Commits $50,000 to Support Veteran Outreach

The funds will go to Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania to fight against homelessness.

Rutter’s charitable arm, Rutter’s Children Charities, recently donated $50,000 to a local non-profit, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. The funds will be dedicated to building a tiny home and providing individualized services for a veteran facing homelessness.

To give veterans the stability and dignity they deserve after their service, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania built and is now operating “Veterans Grove” in Harrisburg, Pa., to assist those who may have fallen through the cracks as they transitioned from military to civilian life.

The community is nestled on a tranquil five-acre parcel strategically located in south Harrisburg and consists of 15 tiny homes, where veterans can reclaim a degree of safety, privacy and peace. It also includes a large community center, where veterans can enjoy congregate meals and find camaraderie, along with peer and counselor support.

Advancing a unique therapeutic model, the goal is to provide veterans with not only shelter, but the comprehensive support and services they need to address the root causes of homelessness and regain their independence and sense of purpose.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities stepped up to sponsor the fifteenth of the 15 tiny homes and is a major part of a transformational vision that has attracted an outpouring of generosity from veterans’ service organizations, places of worship, businesses, foundations, government leaders, charitable partners and individuals in the past four years.

To learn more about Veterans Outreach of PA, click here.

The Rutter’s Cos. and Rutter’s Children’s Charities have donated over $3.7 million since 2003.