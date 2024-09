Wenzel’s Farm is now offering Venison Snack Sticks in three varieties: Original, Teriyaki and Jalapeno Cheddar. All the Wenzel’s Farm Venison Snack Sticks are gluten-free and made with grass-fed venison, making them a great, high-protein snack for the individual who needs a grab-and-go snack. The Venison Snack Sticks are available at convenience stores nationwide in a single serve 1.5-ounce package for an MSRP of $2.49.

