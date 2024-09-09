Casey’s Introduces New Pizza Variety

The all-new Jalapeño Popper Pizza was launched just in time for football season.

Casey’s has launched a new pizza offering which plays off of a fan-favorite game day appetizer, the Jalapeño Popper.

Casey’s Jalapeño Popper Pizza features Philadelphia Whipped Cream Cheese, a blend of real cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, smoky bacon, mild pickled jalapeños and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

“Casey’s new Jalapeño Popper Pizza is the latest evidence of our promise to lead the way in unexpected food innovations, proving that you can enjoy a delicious, boldly flavored meal from a convenience store,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “Perfect for a football tailgate or game watch party, the Jalapeño Popper Pizza brings a fantastic twist to the classic appetizer and is guaranteed to leave you craving more.”

The Jalapeño Popper Pizza is available in stores by the slice and guests can order a whole pie pizza online or in the Casey’s app for a limited time. And, customers can now add a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey on any pizza when they order it online.

Other deals at Casey’s this fall include:

50% off a large single topping pizza when you buy any large pizza

$15 large breakfast pizzas from Sept. 12 through Sept. 15

$10 large pepperoni pizza on Sept. 20 for National Pepperoni Pizza Day

More information can be found on the company’s website.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.