Dulce de Leche-Filled Churro Bites

Sigma’s sweet, crispy and creamy Dulce de Leche Churro Snack Bites are stuffed with dulce de leche filling then dusted with a flavorful, exterior churro-style coating, sprinkled with a hint of cinnamon and sugar. This unique, indulgent, bite-sized snack performs great under multiple heating applications and is perfect for consumers looking to savor a classic Mexican favorite, now in a convenient on-the-go, portable format. Each package contains three 15-count one-ounce bites with 90 individual bites per case.

