Enhancing the Checkout Experience With Electronic Payments

C-store retailers are upping their electronic payment game by implementing new software, updating data security measures and more to make checkout easier than ever for customers.

The future of electronic payments in convenience stores is promising, as a growing number of consumers prefer using these methods at checkout, and an increasing number of c-store retailers are embracing these payment options in their stores.

With the implementation of electronic payments, retailers can provide customers with a convenient and easy way to check out, and customers can use a payment method that’s best for them, whether it’s Apple Pay, a credit/debit card or tap-to-pay.

“Already today, we find some surveys that show between 12-15% of North American consumers leave home without a wallet,” said Perry Kramer, managing partner at Retail Consulting Partners. “This will continue to grow and significantly drive the growth of digital and mobile wallets.”

As the demand for different electronic payment methods increases, c-store retailers are taking a step back to either improve or implement them at their stores.

Lubbock, Texas-based Curby’s, with one location and two more coming soon, uses ECRS as its point-of-sale (POS) provider due to its payment platform that is integrated into its POS, according to Richard Cashion, chief operating officer for Curby’s.

“Between our online e-commerce platform with ECRS and our in-store payment platform, we can offer a wide variety of payment options,” he said.

McIntosh Energy, which operates four MacFood Marts in and around Ft. Wayne, Ind., has also seen positive outcomes from offering electronic payments.

At MacFood Mart, customers can connect their rewards card information with their payment details, allowing them to pay with a QR code on their phone either at the pump or at the register.

“Approximately 75% of our customers are already utilizing electronic payments at the register,” said Jessica Bardon, public relations and marketing manager for McIntosh Energy. “Inside the store, I have been told by our team members that they notice electronic payments significantly speed up transaction times.”

Yatco, too, operator of 13 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, is accepting electronic payments at the gas pumps via contactless pay for credit cards as well as inside the store.

“Our POS and payment terminals accept touchless pay for credit cards and Apple/Android pay from cell phones,” said Hussein Yatim, vice president for Yatco.

Benefiting From Electronic Payments

Allowing consumers to pay for products electronically brings forth many benefits for both the consumer and the retailer, including speed and efficiency at checkout, the reduced need for cash, and even providing a secure and safe way to purchase items.

“Additionally, by accepting electronic payments, the c-store significantly increases the percentage of the consumers’ electronic wallets that they have access to. This includes hot trending payments like PayPal and not so far off from mainstream payments such as Bitcoin,” said Kramer. “Digital-wallet users spend 12.8% more on average than debit card users and 51% more than cash users.”

Yatim pointed out that the benefits of having electronic payment options at Yatco include fraud protection, improvement of loyalty programs, a modern appeal to the c-store and the ability to adapt to customers’ payment preferences.

“With the increasing preferences for cashless transactions, offering electronic payments is essential for staying competitive in the market,” he said.

Bardon also emphasized that the biggest benefit of offering electronic payments is the fact that customers have a variety of ways to pay.

“For truckers, we offer Mudflap payments, where they can provide a code for us to enter on a tablet, authorizing fueling at the pump they are using,” she explained. “Mudflap is currently one of the fastest forms of electronic payment available for truck drivers, which enhances convenience and efficiency for our customers who are on the road the most.”

Electronic payments can also be beneficial to c-store retailers using self-checkout.

“A self-checkout unit that is “credit and debit only” is generally $8,000 to $14,000 less expensive to purchase and install than a self-checkout unit that has cash and coin handling devices,” said Kramer.

Certain cashless payment methods are preferred more than others.

“The biggest and most recent shift is the number of customers using an electronic wallet on their phone to pay for a transaction as opposed to presenting a physical card,” said Kramer. “According to data compiled by the Capital One shipping team, by 2027, credit card usage in North American POS systems is expected to decline to 34% while digital wallet usage will increase to 31%.”

Tap-to-pay is also trending when it comes to electronic payments. McIntosh Energy’s Bardon is seeing more customers utilizing their mobile devices to process payments, which aligns with the growing preference for contactless transactions.

“The use of tap and contactless technology continues to grow as a preferred payment method for customers. This is becoming a must-have for speeding up the checkout process at the POS,” revealed Kramer. “In a recent Retail Consulting Partners survey, 72% of retailers have indicated they accept some type of near field communication mobile payment.”

At Curby’s, Apple Pay is making great strides, while peer-to-peer payments like Venmo, PayPal and Cash App are highly preferred at Yatco.

Keeping Payment Data Safe

An aspect of electronic payments that retailers must stay on top of daily is the security of customers’ personal and card information when they purchase items electronically.

Kramer suggested retailers need to rely on a strong partner as a payment provider and payment switch.

“Additionally, ensure that your technical security and compliance teams have a seat at the decision table as well as being entrenched in your systems development life cycle and testing,” he said.

MacFood Mart prioritizes data security by using advanced encryption methods and ensuring its payment systems comply with industry standards.

“Regular updates and maintenance of our payment terminals help protect against potential security breaches,” said Bardon. “Additionally, we educate our staff on best practices for handling electronic payments securely. This approach ensures that our customers’ payment information remains safe and secure at all times.”

Yatim is keeping Yatco customers’ payment information safe by ensuring the stores’ payment systems comply with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards, ensuring that payment terminals are Europay, MasterCard and Visa compliant, and deploying the firewalls to protect the stores’ internal network from unauthorized access and external threats.

Meanwhile, Curby’s has taken a layered approach to keeping data safe.

“Having a well-thought-out physical store security plan and network security plan is paramount for any operator in the c-store space,” said Cashion. “We use a combination of layered defense in our network and physical security protocols.”

The Future Of Electronic Payments

The use of electronic payments is not slowing down and will continue to evolve and advance along with technology.

“As technology advances, we expect to see a further decline in cash transactions, with more people relying on electronic payments. The increased use of tap-to-pay will likely reduce the risk of skimming devices and stealing information,” said Bardon. “Additionally, electronic payments will continue to attract more fleet drivers to our stores, as they offer convenience and efficiency.”

Cashion sees the electronic payment process improving with the customer demand for easier-to-use payment at the POS.

“I think at some point we will see biometric authentication for payments, which will be done via fingerprint, facial recognition, etc.,” added Yatim. “I think the use of wearable technology like smartwatches will become more popular.”

Given that electronic payments are here to stay, convenience store retailers who are not offering this payment method should consider it and begin doing their research to ensure it’s the right fit for their stores and customers.

“If well executed, a strong electronic payment strategy can reduce labor, increase customer satisfaction, increase loyalty customer trips and basket size,” said Kramer. “Each c-store chain has a slightly different approach to balancing customer service, labor costs and driving impulse purchases. Including the payment experience in the plan to deliver the desired experience that is right for each brand is very important.”

Yatim noted that retailers must understand their customers’ preferences and educate them, as well.

“Absolutely go for it. The easier you can make it for customers and your team members to accept payments, the better. Electronic payments not only speed up transaction times but also enhance customer satisfaction and security,” added Bardon. “Implementing electronic payments is a forward-thinking move that can significantly benefit your business.”