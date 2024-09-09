HOP Shops Opens New Indiana Location

The company had previously owned the site and been leasing it out, but has now moved in with the HOP Shops brand.

Valor Oil-owned HOP Shops recently announced that it will begin operating the c-store located at 981 N State Route 161 in Rockport, Ind. The company has owned the property for many years, leasing it out to others, and will now take the reins and directly serve the Rockport community.

HOP Shops has hired and trained a dedicated team who will work hard to provide the excellent service HOP Shops is known for, and the company noted that it is excited to meet and serve its new customers.

The retailer also announced plans to remodel the location in the near future, with more developments and progress updates to come.

“As part of our commitment to enhancing the store experience, we have plans to remodel the Rockport location,” HOP Shops wrote in a statement. “The remodel will introduce exciting updates that will make shopping more enjoyable, so stay tuned for progress updates.”

One of the first new additions the company has revealed is the introduction of a Chester’s Chicken, which will be available Sept. 19.

“We look forward to becoming a part of your routine and appreciate your patience as we work through these exciting improvements. Keep an eye out for more announcements, and thank you for welcoming us into the Rockport community,” the statement concluded.