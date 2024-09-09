Lighters With New Look

Calico has introduced its new Scripto Hybrid Jet Flame with a new look and colors. It’s now available in five new colors — white, blue, red, violet, and gray — and comes in refreshed, eye-catching packaging designed to boost consumer sales. The Scripto Hybrid Jet Flame lighters are available in a 50-count display-a-tray, one-pack and two-pack open stock. The lighters have an MSRP of $2.79 per lighter in a display-a-tray, $2.99 per one-pack and $5.68 per two-pack.

Calico Brands

www.calicobrands.com