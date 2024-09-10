Grab-and-Go Confetti Cake

Funfetti Cake Parfait is a decadent solution to meet the increasing demand for grab-and-go dessert options in c-stores. The indulgent treat features layers of white cake loaded with colorful candy bits, icing and sprinkles, all packaged in a convenient 3.7-ounce cup. It’s an incredible option for labor-challenged c-stores looking to offer portable sweets. This snacking solution arrives frozen, fully finished and retail ready. The frozen shelf life is 365 days, 10 days refrigerated, and the parfaits come eight per case.

Rich Products

www.richsusa.com