The Otis Spunkmeyer Lemon Burst Cookie is a simple, high-quality and easy-to-execute snack or dessert. Made with real lemon essence, the cookies are not only positioned for a summer impulse buy, with lemon being a “top three” flavor, but they are also great as a year-round offering. The cookies are available in 1.33-ounce packs.

Otis Spunkmeyer

www.otisspunkmeyer.com