Maverik Breaks Ground in 14th State

The company began construction on two new stores in Kansas.

Maverik has officially begun the expansion into its 14th state with groundbreakings at two new locations in Kansas. The announcement comes one year after its acquisition of Kum & Go (K&G), expanding its combined presence across more than 840 stores in 21 states from the Midwest to the West Coast.

The two new stores, located in Garden City, are expected to become operational by mid-2025.

“Maverik is focused on expanding in areas that have unmet needs for fuel, great food and adventure,” said Maverik’s new CEO and Chief Adventure Guide, Crystal Maggelet. “Thanks to the state’s central location, our entry into Kansas positions us to serve even more customers with freshly prepared food, extensive beverage options and exceptional fuel discounts throughout their Midwest travels.”

The new Maverik stores will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays. The 5,982 square-foot store at 50 East Acraway Ave. will showcase truck and RV fueling lanes, an RV dump and a picnic area. The 4,425 square-foot store at 2601 East Mary St. will feature an auto fuel forecourt and a picnic area.

Both locations will offer a full lineup of freshly prepared food offerings like burritos, sandwiches, pizzas and more. Maverik’s “Bean to Cup” coffee will showcase premium coffee blends accompanied by a wide selection of pastries.

Maverik will serve guests heading to Garden City’s nearby attractions and outdoor activities including Lee Richardson Zoo, Parrot Cove Indoor Water Park and more. Inside, the store features panoramic photos and maps of the state’s outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside exciting adventure videos playing on TVs, gas pumps and soda fountains.

Maverik operates in over 500 locations and growing across 13 western states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

K&G serves customers in nearly 400 locations across 12 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.