Stewart’s Shops Wins Best Milk in New York State Award

This marks the third consecutive year the retailer has earned the designation.

Stewart’s Shops has once again earned the Best Milk in New York State award — its third year in a row claiming the title. The chain is celebrating by offering double the rewards for Milk Club customers from Sept. 9-15.

All Stewart’s customers who purchase a half gallon of Stewart’s milk, juice or Refresher will receive a double punch on their Stewart’s Milk Club Card now through the end of the week. Additionally, customers who purchase a gallon of Stewart’s milk will receive four punches on their card.

“Stewart’s is offering double Milk Club rewards after taking first place at the New York State Fair for Best Milk, Best Chocolate Milk and Best Flavored Milk,” the company noted in a statement. “With all that flavor, you probably should grab a couple muffins or a box of donuts!”

Stewart’s works with local dairy farmers who supply the stores with raw milk every day. The company also has an award-winning team which pasteurizes milk at its plant and delivers fresh chilled milk to Stewart’s shops within 48 hours of picking up the milk at the farm.

A family-run business, Stewart’s Shops operates 360 locations throughout New York. Of those locations, over 300 offer premium non-ethanol gasoline. Additional varieties include diesel, kerosene and propane.

The company also recently partnered with Tesla and EvolveNY to introduce electric vehicle (EV) charging ports at select stores.