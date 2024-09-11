Alternative Products Expo Heads to Atlanta

Previously known as the USA CBD Expo, the conference is set for Oct. 10-12.

Trinity Hemp’s Alternative Products Expo (Alt Pro Expo) is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Ga., from Oct. 10-12.

Atlanta has a vibrant history with a legacy of smoke-shop culture. The southern city attracts retailers and buyers from neighboring cities, blending seamlessly into the new-age alternative products scene. Atlanta offers several recreational options to the attendees of the expo.

The Alternative Products Expo presents a dynamic platform for learning, exhibitions and collaborations in the alternative products industry. It brings together manufacturers, retailers, professionals, consumers and enthusiasts, showcasing the latest products and services in the counterculture industry.

The expo will offer unique opportunities to the local community, with traders having the ability to showcase their exhibits to world leaders, distributors, investors and consumers looking for innovative products. They can set up booths, pitch their business ideas and products or hold one-on-one conversations with potential investors and buyers.

The alternative product category includes a broad spectrum of herbal products, CBD, derivatives, vape products, energy boosts, mood changes, mushrooms, functional beverages and dietary supplements, to name a few.

The expo comes up with lucrative offers, product launches and show-exclusive prices for attendees, creating a haven for consumers and investors, as registered buyers and reputed brands showcase their bestsellers and trending innovations at the expo platform. Notable media and marketing partners will provide substantial media coverage and extensive social media marketing of the event.

Previously known as USA CBD Expo, the conference has evolved over the years to host one of the finest expos for the counterculture industry. It brings the brightest minds, top industry professionals and promising newcomers for a memorable lifetime experience.