Royal Farms to Open 300th Store

The company will host a grand opening ceremony for the landmark site on Oct. 7.

Mid-Atlantic retailer Royal Farms has announced the planned grand opening of its 300th location in Millersville, Md.

In honor of the opening, the company is helping local students kick off the school year with a donation of 300 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to The Preston Mitchum, Jr. (PMJ) Foundation’s annual “Back-to-School Drive.”

The PMJ Foundation focuses on providing critical resources to shelters for individuals and families in need. Through Royal Farms’ generous donation, the foundation was able to supply nearly 3,000 backpacks to school-aged children, ensuring they have the supplies and clothing necessary to thrive in the classroom.

Through The Years

Royal Farms was established in 1959 as a subsidiary of Cloverland Dairy, a family-owned business with deep roots in the dairy industry.

Throughout its history, Royal Farms has been dedicated to innovation. From introducing self-service gasoline stations in the 1980s to expanding its food offerings to include freshly brewed coffee dispensed from state-of-the art Swiss coffee machines, made-to-order subs and signature sides, the company has consistently adapted to meet the changing needs of its customers.

The opening of the 300th Royal Farms store in Millersville is a testament to the company’s enduring legacy and its vision for the future.

Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year to service all fuel, food, and convenience needs.

Millersville Offerings

Customers at the 300th Royal Farms store can expect to find:

World-Famous Fried Chicken: Prepared fresh in-store and available 24/7, Royal Farms’ fried chicken is a customer favorite, known for its crispy, flavorful taste.

Fresh, Made-to-Order Meals: The new location offers a variety of customizable subs, sandwiches and other fresh food options, alongside the company's signature freshly brewed coffee.

Premium Fuel: Customers can fill up with high-quality fuel at competitive prices.

Car Wash: The Millersville location also features a modern car wash, providing customers with a quick and efficient way to keep their vehicles clean.

ROFO Rewards: The Millersville store will also feature the popular ROFO Rewards program, allowing customers to earn points on purchases, enjoy exclusive discounts and get free surprise offers.

To celebrate the arrival in Millersville, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here.

To commemorate the grand opening, Royal Farms will hold another event at the Millersville store on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The celebration will include special promotions, giveaways and prizes from vendor partners like Pepsi and Maryland Lottery, appearances from 100.7 The Bay, company executives and local officials. The community is invited to join the festivities, explore the new store and take part in the occasion.

“Reaching our 300th store is a proud achievement for Royal Farms, and it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Rob Newell, zone leader at Royal Farms. “Our journey from a small group of convenience stores to a regional leader has been incredible, and we are excited to continue serving our customers with the same commitment to quality and convenience that has defined us for over 60 years.”

“Our 300th store in Millersville highlights the growth and vision of our entire team. It’s more than just a milestone; it’s about continuing to bring quality and exceptional service to even more communities,” said Amy Pantoja, district leader at Royal Farms. “We’re excited to introduce the Royal Farms experience to Millersville and look forward to becoming a valued part of this vibrant community.”