Sustainable Packaging Solution

Placon announced the release of EcoStar 50S, a sustainable packaging material made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic that meets the current packaging requirements in all 50 U.S. states. Going forward, Placon’s stock food and retail PET products will be made with EcoStar 50S, giving Placon’s customers environmentally sustainable packaging that meets state PCR requirements at no additional cost.

As regulations change, Placon will adjust the PCR content in EcoStar 50S to meet new requirements, thus helping customers navigate through an ever-evolving regulatory landscape that can be difficult to track and understand.

Placon

www.placon.com