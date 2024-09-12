Alcohol Consumers Angle for Singles, Variety

Innovation is rife in the alcoholic beverage category, and c-stores are paying close attention to see which products have staying power as well as catering to pre-COVID trends and gearing up for fall favorites.

Alcohol, particularly beer, has long been a convenience store staple, and over the years, variety and ever-revolving flavors have become draws for the category. Very few segments are affected by fads and new trends like alcoholic beverages.

“There is very little brand loyalty anymore as new drinkers entering the segment are looking to try different styles/flavors across a range of products and seem to be looking for flavor-forward options,” said Shane Mabry, GPM Investments’ alcohol category manager. “They will even change their buying habits based on the occasion they are buying for.”

New brands are constantly emerging, particularly with seltzers and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. And the popularity of certain flavors will determine their longevity.

Growth Drivers

At GPM Investments, which operates 1,543 stores under multiple banners, customers are reverting to pre-COVID lifestyles and trends. For instance, the premium segment is leveling off and super premium beers are rebounding.

Additionally, as this continues, single-serve options are outperforming multipacks, which, Mabry noted, is changing the sales mix and driving dollar sales decline but pushing margin percentages upward.

Even small and midsized packs of beers — six-packs, eight-packs and 12-packs — are receiving hits in both the premium and value segments.

Inflation might be a factor in the trading down from packs to singles. The economic phenomenon is also contributing to switching to more affordable brands and fewer trips.

7-Eleven, which operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores across the U.S., also sees singles growth.

“(This) addresses pressure on customers’ wallets, allows trial without a large financial commitment, and allows for variety with mix-and-match multiples promotions,” said Ryan Schemmel, product director, alcohol, 7-Eleven. Schemmel has also noticed an increase in the adoption of 16-ounce beer multipacks.

Mabry noted imports and full-flavored malt beverages, too, are gaining share. Hard teas, in addition to the single-serve flavors, contribute to flavored malt beverage (FMB) growth.

“For hard teas, the leading brand continues to see double-digit growth with newer brands all showing positive signs and adding to the growth of the category,” Mabry further expanded.

Hard seltzers are also still bringing in customers at GPM, even though they are declining overall.

“In states where it is legal, there is continued movement toward RTD beverages, which is taking customers from all segments (beer/wine/liquor). The RTD category is expected to increase as more brands try to enter the segment. It will probably follow a similar pattern to seltzers in that there will be a lot of new brands, however only a handful of them will contribute to the majority of sales,” Mabry added.

Heading into fall, summer flavors will take a backseat to craft’s flavor-forward products at GPM.

“It is craft singles that are driving unit growth, but dollar decline in the craft category,” said Mabry.

The 19.2-ounce craft singles have become the preferred craft package, and customers who like to try different brands can do so at a reasonable cost.

Non-Alcoholic and New Brands

One trend that isn’t going away among consumers is the proclivity toward health and wellness. And for some, this transfers into the alcoholic beverage category.

“We’ve seen conflict between alcohol consumption and the growing emphasis on health and wellness, particularly among younger consumers. Millennials and Gen Z are increasingly prioritizing their physical and mental health, leading many to reevaluate their drinking habits,” said Evan Shirley, associate partner at Clarkston Consulting.

Due to this, some non-alcoholic beers, wines and cocktails are becoming more mainstream.

Athletic Brewing Co. is a popular brand among non-alcoholic beer.

“(The company) represents 19% of the domestic non-alcoholic beer market,” said Shirley, referencing NielsenIQ data. “They recently acquired one of the largest brewing facilities in San Diego, signaling confidence in its ability for continued growth.”

Case sales for non-alcoholic beer increased 17.1% for the 52 weeks ending July 14, reported market research firm Circana. Dollar sales jumped 23.2%. Non-alcoholic wine drinks also saw growth for the past year.

Following this trend, alcohol is seeing some competition from new-age soft drinks. Functional soda, enhanced water, cider, kombucha and more appeal to health-conscious customers seeking flavorful alternatives to alcohol, noted Shirley.

Non-alcoholic beverages aren’t a solution everywhere, however.

Although the segment is growing, it’s a small segment of overall sales, noted Mabry. “And in a small-format set they will not contribute enough dollars for the shelf space required.”

In the adult beverage category, non-alcoholic options aren’t the only interesting segment to watch. Innovation is everywhere in this space.

For example, Mabry has noticed many crossover brands with name recognition such as Mountain Dew, Lipton, Arizona and Topo Chico that will drive initial trial, as well as celebrity brands. Taste will be the factor that brings repeat purchases.

“It usually takes a full year to really know if a brand can make it. … You always want to experiment with new brands to get the initial trial and then see where consumers land to determine brand longevity. Seltzers are a prime example; a lot of brands entered the space with some hanging on, but it’s primarily two brands at the top,” Mabry said.

Looking ahead, he believes imports and FMBs will drive growth, and single-serve options will gain trial for emerging brands. RTDs and wine-based small-format packages will also expand.

7-Eleven, having seen a popular trend centered on party wine such as Buzzballz and Beatbox, is also witnessing more entrants into this emerging space.

Regarding RTD success, Shirley noted they can vary in their alcohol-by-volume percentages, “making them popular for both traditional alcohol consumers and those looking for lower-alcohol options that still deliver on taste and experience.”