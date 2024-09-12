Grab-and-Go Stuffed Croissants

Tyson Foods’ Hillshire Farm Stuffed Croissants are not the ordinary prebaked sandwiches. These stuffed croissants are premium quality and the ultimate high-protein comfort food from start to finish. While croissant sandwiches typically lean toward breakfast, the meat and cheese in the Hillshire Farm Stuffed Croissants stretch its craveability from brunch to lunch to dinner, too. Tyson Foods’ gourmet croissants require minimal prep, so no high labor cost for operators, just a highly portable, quality handheld protein grab-and-go snack for customers.

