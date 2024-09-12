HOP Shops Bringing ‘Disco Bathroom’ to Indiana

The company is slated to open its first location in the state following renovations.

HOP Shops, owned by Valor Oil, has announced that it will bring its renowned brand to Indiana, with its first location set to open in Rockport. The Rockport Truck Plaza was previously owned by the company and leased to others, but is now fully under Valor’s management.

This marks a significant milestone for the company, which already operates two HOP Shops Truck Plazas in Owensboro, Ky., 10 HOP Shops Convenience Stores in northern Kentucky, and two HOP Shops Truck Plazas in Ohio.

Valor Oil has ambitious plans for the Rockport property, which currently includes a gas station, convenience store and a Wendy’s restaurant. In the coming months, the HOP Shops Truck Plaza will undergo renovation, complete with the world-famous HOP Shops Disco Bathrooms — a signature feature in six of its other stores that delights customers with a unique and fun experience.

“We are excited to officially begin operations in Indiana and look forward to serving the Rockport community,” said Damon Bail, vice president of retail operations for Valor LLC. “Our focus will be on enhancing the customer experience by bringing our world-famous disco bathrooms and expanding our food offerings with Chester’s Chicken. This is the next step in our growth, and we’re excited to welcome the community to experience what HOP Shops has to offer.”

Valor operates a growing network of HOP Shops convenience stores and truck plazas across Ohio, Kentucky and now Indiana. HOP Shops was recently voted a Top 10 Finalist in Cintas’ America’s Best Restroom for their cleanliness, trendiness and innovation.