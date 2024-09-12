NCR Atleos Claims No. 6 Spot in IDC’s FinTech Rankings

The rankings honor the top global providers of financial technology around the world.

NCR Atleos Corp. was recently ranked as the No. 6 overall and the largest ATM company in the 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100.

The IDC Fintech Rankings list features the technology companies from around the globe that are focused on providing solutions to the financial services and FinTech industries. The ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services.

These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry. To view the full list, click here.

“Atleos has been recognized in our IDC FinTech Rankings as a leading global technology provider that can assist financial institutions looking to modernize its branch presence,” said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. “As these institutions look for ways to improve operational efficiencies, digital-first self-service technologies will be a key component to help deliver outstanding and efficient customer experiences.”

“We are proud to use our industry-leading ATM expertise and experience to empower financial institutions to provide exceptional digital-first experiences and effectively compete,” said Stuart Mackinnon, COO of Atleos. “We are honored to be ranked No. 6 in the 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings list.”

Atleos is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers.

Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 20,000 employees globally.