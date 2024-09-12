Sheetz Set to Open Two New Locations This Month

Located in North Carolina and Virginia, both stores will feature truck diesel lanes.

Sheetz has announced that it will officially open two new stores with truck diesel lanes this summer. Spread across North Carolina and Virginia, each store will offer high flow diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for commercial trucks as well as a truck scale and free overnight parking.

The new locations scheduled to open in September include:

Salisbury, N.C. — Located at 1215 Peeler Road, this new store will feature five truck driver lanes and can be accessed by truck drivers from exit 71 on Interstate 85.

Middletown, Va. — Located at 121 Confidence Lane, this new store will feature nine truck driver lanes and can be accessed from exit 302 on Interstate 81.

Each new store opening will offer customers grand opening festivities including free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day, as well as multiple prizes, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a year.

Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item — those who donate will receive a Sheetz-branded thermal bag, limit one per customer.

Sheetz currently operates more than 750 locations across Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. More information can be found on the company’s website.