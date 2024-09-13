CITGO Raises $900,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CITGO’s Lemont refinery recently held its 28th annual Driving for a Cure Golf Outing with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club. This year’s outing was a record-breaking year for the event, with $904,075 raised to support MDA’s mission of empowering the people they serve to live longer, more independent lives.

The Driving for a Cure Golf Outing had the support of 130 companies in attendance with a total of 416 golfers out on all four courses at Cog Hill. Since its inception, the annual Driving for a Cure Golf Outing alone has raised more than $9.2 million for MDA.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support and generosity of CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and contractors. The passion that people have for our MDA partnership is truly inspiring,” said Jim Cristman, vice president and general manager at CITGO Lemont Refinery.

Funds raised through the CITGO/MDA partnership events contribute to the funding of critical research, facilitate innovative clinical trials and gather the necessary resources to accelerate the development of revolutionary treatments for Muscular Dystrophy.

“We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support that CITGO, along with its dedicated employees, vendors, marketers and retailers, has provided to the Muscular Dystrophy Association over nearly four decades,” said Tracy Denton, senior vice president of development partnerships, MDA. “CITGO has truly set the benchmark in fortifying our community by driving forward our mission to empower families living with neuromuscular diseases.”

CITGO and MDA events have a proven, successful track record year after year, and the partnership is continuing in its efforts. Considering this year’s Shamrock Bowl and Driving for a Cure events combined, more than $1 million has been raised. All funds raised will continue to be used to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for the neuromuscular community.