Restroom Reputation Affects Customer Perception

Restroom upkeep is essential for maintaining customer loyalty, as clean restrooms will forge trust in the status of the rest of the store and make for a more positive customer experience.

While c-stores might be hot spots for topping off fuel levels and snagging a quick snack and drink, they are also known for another aspect of hospitality: a place to use the restroom, especially for road-weary travelers.

For this reason, it’s important for c-stores to be hyper-focused on restroom design and cleanliness. If a customer, particularly one who finds themselves on the road frequently, has a positive restroom experience, they’re likely to deliberately patronize that store or chain in the future.

Each area in a c-store’s operations has the potential to encourage brand loyalty, and this includes having impressive restrooms.

Cleaning With Care

Weigel’s, with 79 stores located in Tennessee, operates a strict cleaning regimen in order to maintain high restroom standards.

As part of the chain’s daily restroom cleaning schedule, the trash bins are emptied, each surface is cleaned and disinfected, the toilets and urinals are scrubbed and disinfected, supplies are restocked, and the floors are mopped.

At midday, employees do a spot check and cleaning, refill supplies and disinfect high-touch areas.

Before closing for the day, many of these same tasks are performed, along with a maintenance check and a final floor mop.

“Maintaining a clean and hygienic restroom is essential for creating a positive customer experience in our convenience stores. A rigorous cleaning regimen ensures that the facility is always in top condition,” said Theresa Bright, district leader for Weigel’s.

To this end, Weigel’s also ensures restrooms undergo a weekly deep cleaning, during which the standard daily tasks are performed along with scrubbing walls and stall partitions, deep cleaning tile grout, and polishing fixtures.

Monthly, the vents and air ducts are cleaned, the plumbing is checked, and the fixtures and fittings are inspected.

Finally, during high-traffic periods, spot checks are increased, areas are disinfected more frequently, and a more vigilant staff presence is required to quickly address any issues related to restroom cleanliness that arise.

“The best restroom practices start with regular cleaning and maintenance,” Bright noted.

Walters-Dimmick Petroleum & Johnny’s Markets, operating 66 Johnny’s Markets in Michigan and Indiana, also understands the importance of maintaining high restroom standards.

“Image is so important to any business and especially c-stores who are already fighting an uphill battle on perception of the ‘dingy gas station.’ Having a clean and working restroom that is inviting goes a long way to changing perceptions. You do this by making it part of the culture that clean is important and as important as sales,” said Mike LaBerteaux, chief operating officer, Walters-Dimmick.

Johnny’s Markets’ restrooms are cleaned at a minimum of three times a day; however, for its locations situated on interstates, more attention is given to the restrooms due to high traffic.

Additionally, three times per year, the chain’s leadership team visits the stores for a “white glove” inspection, known as Image Tours, and the restrooms are given a deep clean during this time.

“We are considering adding a customer service mystery shopper program that could help highlight (restroom feedback),” LaBerteaux further explained.

Delighting With Design

Cleanliness is not the only aspect of a restroom to draw customers. The layout, design and atmosphere can sway customers’ perceptions, as well.

“When it comes to creating a welcoming environment in a c-store, every detail counts. A well-designed restroom not only meets the basic needs of customers but can also significantly improve their overall shopping experience,” said Bright.

Remodels and new builds for Johnny’s Markets have a women’s restroom and a men’s restroom, with three stalls for the former and two stalls and urinal for the latter. Larger restrooms are being built for new-build locations.

The chain uses white subway tile around the sinks with metal gooseneck barn lighting overhead.

Johnny’s Markets also opted for touchless sinks and paper towel dispensers as well as foaming soap.

A c-store’s restroom design doesn’t only have to be practical, however. It can be fun as well.

“We use our Johnny’s branding in a fun and inviting way. One example is our handwashing signs in the restrooms have the copy ‘Suds Up! Employees must wash hands for at least 30 seconds before returning to work.’ We are required to have handwashing signs, but we made sure it was on brand and fun for both employees and customers,” said LaBerteaux.

At Weigel’s, the restrooms are also separate for men and women. They each have individual stalls for privacy and comfort with space to accommodate every customer, including those with mobility aids.

Bright noted the restrooms are designed to assist those with young children, including changing tables.

Weigel’s updated restrooms sport neutral tones and mosaic tile accent strips with darker tones for sophistication and contrast. The primary tiles are beige and taupe for a warm and inviting atmosphere. The mirror frames are dark brown and black.

The chain’s restrooms also feature stainless steel fixtures. The faucets have infrared sensors, and the hand dryers, toilets, urinals and trash cans are also touchless.

Customers provide feedback on the state of the restrooms through a comment box, as well as digitally.

Paying attention to cleanliness, but also design and ambiance, goes a long way in gaining customers’ trust.

“You invest in image with not only materials and equipment, but with people. Increase labor budgets; dedicate time for employees to prioritize cleaning for your customers,” advised LaBerteaux.

“Keeping (restrooms) sanitary and well maintained is essential to the safety of customers and staff — and for the reputation and success of the business,” Bright added.