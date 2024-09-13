TXB Expands in Texas with Two New Locations

Texas-based TXB has strengthened its footprint in its hometown state with the addition of two new locations in Bonham and Bryan.

Both TXB locations will have freshly made meals, hand-pressed tortillas and grab-and-go fresh snacks as well as TXB’s famous tacos and tenders. They will also have DEF fuel, EV charging stations and shaded outdoor seating areas.

“It’s been amazing to expand in both of these markets, as this will be our second location in Bryan, Texas” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. “The Bonham location is especially close to our hearts, as that is where the company was founded. We’re always looking for ways to go above and beyond with each new store we create, and these two make me so proud.”

TXB locations also offer an extensive new line of non-GMO, locally sourced private-label offerings. TXB carefully selects high-quality products to showcase the best that Texas has to offer. This is part of the brand’s larger initiative to “Leave ‘Em Better” by providing guests with southern hospitality and superior fresh-made food at a great value.

TXB will be opening its third location in the Bryan/College Station-area in 2025, which will make the brand’s total store count 55.

Texas Born

TXB has remained committed to its home state since its inception. Recently, the chain has shown that commitment through new builds, and especially remodels.

Earlier this year, the retailer announced a modernization to its design through 10 remodels across Texas. Cities that got upgrades included:

Three Rivers

Laredo (x2)

Asherton

Carrizo Springs

Crystal City (x2)

La Pryor

Eagle Pass (x2)

Through this initial rollout, TXB aimed to show customers that it is a foodservice-driven brand.

“We’ve become famous for our fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site, and our line of private label products including salsa, jerky, tea, water, coffee and more,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB, at the time of the rollout. “We want our guests to have the absolute best experience and our rebrand reflects the TXB mission to Leave ‘em Better.”

Later in June, the company announced another round of remodels, this time 12 stores across the Lone Star State.

“This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company,” said Smartt in June.

As the company continues to grow and modernize throughout Texas, it has never lost sight of its values.

TXB stands for Texas Born. That means they are big city, open country and everything in between. It also means the brand holds true to the Texas values they’ve built their brand around: authenticity, integrity and hospitality.

More information about the company can be found on its website.