Flavor-Changing Chewing Gum

Ice Breakers is introducing Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters, a new refreshing, multi-dimensional twist on gum. Featuring a revolutionary technology that changes the gum from one distinct flavor to another while chewing, Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters provides sensory stimulation unlike anything in the market today.

Wild Berry to Coolmint brings together the best of both fruity and minty flavors, while Wintergreen to Coolmint offers a double hit of two popular mint flavors for the ultimate refreshing taste.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com