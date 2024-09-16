Fruit-Flavored Sparkling Water

While Topo Chico’s cult-classic mineral water is exclusively sold in glass bottles, Topo Chico Sabores is the first sub-brand of Topo Chico to be sold in slim aluminum cans — thus enabling consumers to enjoy Sabores on the go or at beaches, pools, concerts and more, where glass bottles are not allowed. Topo Chico regionally introduced this collection of premium, filtered sparkling waters last spring but rolled out the product nationally in May 2024. Intended for everyday drinking, Sabores comes in three flavors — Blueberry with a hint of hibiscus extract, Tangerine with a hint of ginger extract, and Lime with a hint of mint extract — and all feature real fruit juice, a hint of herbal extracts, crisp bubbles and a blend of minerals added for taste.

