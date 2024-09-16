Love’s Launches Proprietary Travel Gear Brand

The brand is currently available in 450 stores across the U.S.

Love’s Travel Stops recently announced the launch of its new private brand, Traverse Travel Gear, which was designed to be a mix of road trip essentials and comfort items for travelers. The initial product offering includes a neck pillow, a traditional-sized blanket and a smaller, lightweight throw blanket.

Customers can shop Traverse Travel Gear products now in 450 stores nationwide. Mobile comfort prices start at $14.99 and throw blankets range from $14.99 to $19.99.

“Love’s loyal customers expect a brand they can trust,” said Eddie Burt, chief supply chain officer at Love’s. “That’s why we prominently place Love’s private brand products within our stores. Our customers recognize Love’s as the heart of the highway and look to us for premium alternatives at a value. We’re proud to make our products available to customers as they traverse our network of 600-plus stores nationwide.”

These products were thoughtfully curated based on customer feedback and demand to get them back on the road quickly and comfortably. Love’s considered every detail, from minimal packaging that won’t crowd tight spaces in vehicles to high-performance items that can be depended on in a travel emergency.

Customers can also look forward to additional products continuing to roll out over the coming months and Traverse Pro Series, which includes tactical flashlights and cooling gel seat cushions, which will be available during Driver Appreciation Month in September. This addition provides professional drivers with premium quality and durability for life on and off the road.

For consumers that want to shop responsibly, these products come from OKEO-TEX certified production facilities. This commitment to high product safety ensures that textiles are safe from harmful substances, rigorously tested for quality and ethically produced. This includes the Traverse Travel Gear 3-in-1 backpack arriving at stores in late summer.

The private brand strategy has been a prominent part of Love’s merchandise playbook and includes more than 400 private label products. In 2018, Love’s launched oil products for Musket Corp. and have since expanded to include brands such as Amarillo Supply Co. and Mobile To Go. Amarillo Supply Co. focuses on key items that professional truck drivers need to maintain their trucks while delivering essential goods across the country and Mobile To Go offers the latest in mobile technology such as the popular 10-foot charging cable, car chargers, adapters and more.