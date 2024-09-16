Novelty Tongue Tattoo Wafers

Gerrit J. Verburg Co. has introduced Gerrit’s Blue Raspberry Satellite Wafers with Tongue Tattoos. This unique novelty offers a playful twist on the classic wafer candy. Each edible cornstarch saucer is filled with blue raspberry flavored sour powder, and after just a few seconds, it creates a tongue tattoo.

The treats are gluten-free, nut-free and GMO free. Each 1.27-ounce peg bag contains around 28 pieces, and there are 12 bags per case. An entire bag has only 130 calories. The SRP is $2.99.

Gerrit J. Verburg Co.

www.gerritjverburg.com