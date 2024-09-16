Seven & i Holdings Named ‘Core Company’ in Japan

The new designation could complicate a potential future deal between the Japanese retailer and Canadian Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Last month, Circle K operator Alimentation Couche-Tard sent a friendly, non-binding proposal to 7-Eleven parent company Seven & i Holdings (7&i) to acquire its retail business. Couche-Tard’s initial offer came in at around $39 billion, which 7&i has since declined, stating that the proposal “grossly undervalues (the) company’s intrinsic value and opportunities to unlock that value.”

7&i has stated that it remains open to hearing other offers, however it has declined to engage in private conversations with the Canadian retailer.

“Given the mutual benefits of a combination, we are disappointed in 7&i’s refusal to engage in friendly discussions,” Couche-Tard’s wrote in a statement. “We are highly confident that collaborative discussions would lead to our ability to find increased value for 7&i shareholders.”

Now that the dust has settled from the unexpected proposal, more logistical hurdles are starting to arise. Last week, Reuters reported that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken notice of the potential acquisition, stating that it may probe a potential deal between the companies. Reuters coined this as “an early sign that a merger could face regulatory scrutiny.”

The latest development, however, poses a unique challenge — last month, 7&i filed for a new designation under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act to change its “non-core” status under the law, reported Bloomberg. Now, the government has granted the designation, with Seven & i currently being considered a “core” company in Japan.

With the new status, all foreign entities are required to give prior notification of share purchases in a core company of more than 10%. This move could add an extra step for Couche-Tard if it wishes to proceed with a takeover.

Under the law, the finance ministry vets any entity looking to acquire more than 10% of a “core” company — these companies usually come from sectors like aerospace, nuclear energy and rare earths, in an effort to protect the country from security risks.

Seven & i’s reasoning for the application was that its c-stores play a critical role in supplying food, water and essential supplies in the event of a natural disaster, in addition to providing municipal services like allowing residents to obtain official documents.

Couche-Tard has not yet revealed whether it wants a waver on prior notification.

According to Bloomberg, there has only been one case in the past where the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act has stopped a deal.