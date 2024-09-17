Foxtrot to Reopen Second Chicago Location

The reopening comes roughly five months after Foxtrot suddenly shuttered all of its stores.

It has been an turbulent year for Chicago-based Foxtrot. In April, parent company Outfox Hospitality announced that it was abruptly closing all of its stores, which included both Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market locations.

Later in June, the company posted a cryptic message to its website, which read: “A new Foxtrot with some old friends. Coming soon.” It didn’t take long for the retailer to make good on its promise, as it reopened its first location earlier this month on the Gold Coast of Chicago.

With Outfox Hospitality now out of the picture, the retailer is back under new ownership with its second reopened site in the Old Town neighborhood of Chicago.

The new store will feature an expanded food and beverage menu, with additions like panini sandwiches, salads, bowls and more. The café will also serve exclusive coffee blends like The Milk Man Blend and Early Train Espresso.

“Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot’s founding principle: taking the ingredients we’re passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors and making them a special part of our day — and yours — every day,” said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola.

According to Fox 32 Chicago, the store is set to reintroduce certain customer favorites like gummies and gummy mixes, as well as a curated selection of local brands.

Foxtrot has also made known its plans to continue reopening locations across Chicago and Dallas throughout 2025.

Before the closure of Outfox Hospitality, the company operated 34 Foxtrot and Dom’s locations in Chicago, Texas and Washington, D.C.