New Kölsch Beer

Moor’s Brewing Co., the fastest-growing Black owned beer brand, has launched its latest beer style, Moor’s Kölsch, after three years of perfecting the craft. Moor’s Kölsch is subtly aromatic, reminiscent of unripened stone fruit and distinct, finishing as cleanly as it begins with bright, herbaceous notes. The new beer style adds to their collection of six distinctive beer styles, including Ale’s Session and India, Imperial Porter, Helles Lager and Moor’s Pilsener, providing diverse choices for any beer enthusiast.

