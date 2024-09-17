NexChapter Hires Jeff Baskin for Omni-Channel Growth

The industry veteran has over 25 years of experience in the retail technology space.

NexChapter has announced that Jeff Baskin, former chief revenue officer at Upshop and Radius Networks (Flybuy), has joined the organization. With his extensive experience, Baskin will work closely with both retailers and technology providers to enhance omni-channel experiences and maximize returns on technology investments.

Baskin brings over 25 years of deep expertise in retail technology, having driven partnerships with top-tier retailers like Kroger, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee and Circle K. Known for his ability to understand client needs and deliver technology-driven solutions, Baskin is passionate about helping retailers unlock the full potential of their digital initiatives.

“Omni-channel is no longer just a strategy — it’s a consumer expectation,” Baskin said. “Retailers who embrace it see their omni-channel shoppers spend 2-4 times more than in-store-only customers. This makes investments in technologies like e-commerce, order management, fulfillment and inventory management critical to long-term growth. I’m excited to bring my experience to NexChapter and help retailers navigate this digital transformation.”

Art Sebastian, founder and CEO of NexChapter, shared his enthusiasm about the new addition:

“Jeff’s track record in building innovative, high-impact omni-channel programs is well-known across the industry. His deep understanding of both the retailer and technology landscapes is a valuable asset, and we are thrilled to have him on board to further our mission of driving growth and solving complex challenges for our clients.”

“Joining Art and the team at NexChapter is a great opportunity for me,” added Baskin. “I’ve spent my career advising some of the world’s most forward-thinking retailers as they enhance customer experiences and improve operational efficiency. I’m eager to continue that work at NexChapter, collaborating with our clients to help them thrive in today’s evolving digital landscape.”

NexChapter is a strategy advisory firm that guides clients toward accelerated growth in the retail ecosystem. The firm supports retailers as well as CPG manufacturers and technology companies aspiring to excel in the convenience and grocery retail sectors.